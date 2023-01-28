ADVERTISEMENT

More than ₹23 lakh cash, alcohol seized in poll-bound Meghalaya

January 28, 2023 10:18 am | Updated 10:18 am IST - Shillong

The seizure was made in view of the model code of conduct, which is place for the February 27 State Assembly election.

PTI

Photo used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

Over ₹23 lakh cash and alcohol valued at over ₹11000 were seized by EC personnel in West Garo Hills district of poll-bound Meghalaya in the past 24 hours, State Chief Electoral Officer F.R. Kharkongor said on Friday.

The seizure was made in view of the model code of conduct, which is place for the February 27 State Assembly election.

"Unaccounted cash of Rs 8.96 lakh and alcohol worth over Rs 8,000 were seized in West Garo Hills district on Thursday. Today another Rs 14.9 lakh unaccounted cash and alcohol worth over Rs 3000 were seized by the election department personnel," Kharkongor told PTI.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

With this, cash amounting to over ₹43.9 lakh has been seized from across the State since the model code of conduct came into force on January 18, the CEO said.

A senior district police officer said the cash was seized from persons who were driving into Meghalaya from Assam. As the persons carrying the cash could not provide any satisfactory and valid documents, the money was seized.

According to the CEO, at least 34 Assembly constituencies across the State have been identified as "expenditure sensitive" and flying squads are monitoring strictly the movement of people in the areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US