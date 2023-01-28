HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

More than ₹23 lakh cash, alcohol seized in poll-bound Meghalaya

The seizure was made in view of the model code of conduct, which is place for the February 27 State Assembly election.

January 28, 2023 10:18 am | Updated 10:18 am IST - Shillong

PTI
Photo used for representational purpose only.

Photo used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

Over ₹23 lakh cash and alcohol valued at over ₹11000 were seized by EC personnel in West Garo Hills district of poll-bound Meghalaya in the past 24 hours, State Chief Electoral Officer F.R. Kharkongor said on Friday.

The seizure was made in view of the model code of conduct, which is place for the February 27 State Assembly election.

"Unaccounted cash of Rs 8.96 lakh and alcohol worth over Rs 8,000 were seized in West Garo Hills district on Thursday. Today another Rs 14.9 lakh unaccounted cash and alcohol worth over Rs 3000 were seized by the election department personnel," Kharkongor told PTI.

With this, cash amounting to over ₹43.9 lakh has been seized from across the State since the model code of conduct came into force on January 18, the CEO said.

A senior district police officer said the cash was seized from persons who were driving into Meghalaya from Assam. As the persons carrying the cash could not provide any satisfactory and valid documents, the money was seized.

According to the CEO, at least 34 Assembly constituencies across the State have been identified as "expenditure sensitive" and flying squads are monitoring strictly the movement of people in the areas.

Related Topics

Meghalaya Assembly elections 2023 / Meghalaya / Assembly Elections

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.