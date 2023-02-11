Meghalaya polls | Congress promises free roofing materials, power and LPG cylinders for BPL families

February 11, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - Guwahati

The Congress party, seeking to reclaim Meghalaya, has promised free roofing materials, 200 units of free power and free LPG cylinders for every family below the poverty line in the poll-bound State.

It has also committed to providing free healthcare for all citizens of the State and creating a corpus fund of ₹500 crore to build infrastructure for religious gatherings.

The grand old party is contesting all 60 seats in Meghalaya where the Assembly elections would be held on February 27.

Releasing the party’s election manifesto, All India Congress Committee general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the party had outlined 14 “solemn and unwavering commitments” for the people of Meghalaya. Member of Parliament and State party president Vincent H. Pala was among several Congress leaders at the programme in State capital Shillong.

“We are committed to providing free education to every girl child in Meghalaya from kindergarten to XII standard. This initiative of ours will go a long way in empowering every girl child to fulfil dreams, ambitions and aspirations,” Mr. Ramesh said.

The party, he said, would soon unveil a free healthcare scheme for all citizens and announce a minimum support price for ginger, turmeric, broomstick, black pepper and other farm products.

Mr. Pala said the party has envisaged several measures of support for the BPL families. These include free quality roofing material, 200 units of free power and a free LPG cylinder quarterly to every BPL household.

Apart from establishing a special urban police force to handle city-based crimes and creating one job for every household through promotion of mass entrepreneurship, the party has promised the setting up of a State university with special focus on job-oriented and market-ready courses.

“We have decided to create a corpus fund of ₹500 crore for building infrastructure for religious gatherings,” Mr. Pala said.

The Congress has also proposed to generate an additional 500 MW of power through the adoption of clean and green technologies and establish women-only markets to sell local products.

The party emerged the single-largest in the 2018 elections by winning 21 seats but failed to cobble up an alliance. It lost all the MLAs over the years, receiving the biggest jolt when 12 legislators joined the Trinamool Congress overnight soon after Mr. Pala was appointed the State president.