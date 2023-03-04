ADVERTISEMENT

Meghalaya | HSPDP MLA's office set on fire for supporting NPP-BJP alliance

March 04, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - Shillong

The HSPDP decided to form an alliance with the TMC and Congress, but its two MLAs went ahead and supported the NPP-BJP coalition.

PTI

HSPDP MLA Methodius Dkhar's office in Shillong was set on fire allegedly by members of his own party as he supported the NPP-BJP coalition, senior NPP leader Prestone Tynsong said on Saturday.

Mr. Dkhar along with party MLA Shakliar Warjri on Friday pledged support to the NPP-BJP alliance, which staked claim to form the next government in the state under the leadership of Conrad K. Sangma.

Mr. Tynsong, the outgoing Deputy Chief Minister, told PTI that angry supporters of Hill State People's Democratic Party (HSPDP) went to Mr. Dkhar's office in the Laitumkhrah area of the city on Friday night and set it on fire.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"Firefighters reached there on time and doused the flames," he said.

The HSPDP decided to form an alliance with the TMC and Congress, but its two MLAs went ahead and supported the NPP-BJP coalition.

Mr. Tynsong said that those indulging in such incidents must respect the people's mandate.

He blamed the Hynniewtrep Integrated Territorial Organisation (HITO) and the Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) for it.

"These people are trying to snatch the constitutional rights of the MLAs. We will not allow such activities to happen. This is against the rights of the people," he said.

Angry HSPDP supporters burnt effigies of the two MLAs in the Motphran area here on Saturday.

The gathering was attended by leaders of the HITO and the HYC who are demanding a Chief Minister from the Khasi community.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US