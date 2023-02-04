Meghalaya CM Conrad K. Sangma files nomination for Feb 27 assembly polls

February 04, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - Shillong

Meghalaya Chief Minister and National People's Party president Conrad K. Sangma on Saturday filed his nomination papers from South Tura assembly constituency in West Garo Hills district.

Mr. Sangma, who was accompanied by hundreds of NPP supporters to the office of the returning officer of the district, exuded confidence that his party will have the "single-largest majority" in the upcoming polls to the 60-member assembly.

He is seeking re-election from South Tura assembly seat in the February 27 elections.

“The NPP will have the single-largest majority. We are confident and moving ahead with the development works undertaken in the last five years.”

"The foundation has been laid in various sectors, and it is time to take things to the next level. The continuity is important so that we achieve goals that we have set,” he told reporters.

Noting that the opposition TMC is "based out of West Bengal", Mr. Sangma alleged that it is "getting disintegrated day by day".

People of Meghalaya do not trust “outsiders” — be it the BJP or the TMC.

“You have seen the development that has taken place in the last five years under the rule of the NPP," Mr. Sangma said, while addressing party supporters who accompanied him to the office of the returning officer.

The BJP, which was part of the NPP-led government in the state but broke away from the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance last month, fielded Bernard N. Marak against the chief minister. The saffron party will contest all 60 seats in the assembly.

Mr. Marak is the BJP state unit vice president and a former militant leader.