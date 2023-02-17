Meghalaya Assembly polls 2023 | Amit Shah slams BJP ally NPP, vows probe into scams

February 17, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - SHILLONG

SHILLONG

Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday slammed the National People’s Party (NPP), a constituent of the BJP-helmed North East Democratic Alliance, for misusing Central funds and promised to take it to task if the BJP is voted to power in Meghalaya.

The BJP is a minor ally of the NPP in the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance but the two parties are rivals in 57 of the State’s 60 seats.

Addressing two election rallies in western Meghalaya’s Rangsakona and Dalu, Mr. Shah accused NPP supremo and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma and his predecessor Mukul M. Sangma of promoting dynastic politics by depriving the people of their rights.

Formerly of the Congress, Mr. Mukul Sangma was the Chief Minister of Meghalaya for almost eight years. He joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in November 2021 along with 11 other Congress MLAs.

Mr. Shah said the Narendra Modi government at the Centre provided massive funds to the NPP-led government in Meghalaya for a slew of Central sector projects such as the supply of tap water to all households, housing, toilets and rural roads.

“But all the money was siphoned off and you got nothing. If you vote for the BJP, the people of Meghalaya will get the benefits they have been deprived of,” he said.

He asked the people to compare the scale of development in the adjoining Assam during eight years of BJP rule and find out what Meghalaya has been lacking.

Mr. Shah said both Conrad and Mukul Sangma deprived the State’s youths by providing jobs to people close to them. “This will not happen when the BJP is in power,” he claimed.

He cited the BJP election manifesto to assert that his party, if chosen to rule Meghalaya, would probe all the scams in Meghalaya by a retired Supreme Court judge “and then, all the accused would go to jails.”

The BJP, NPP and the TMC have concentrated their focus on western Meghalaya comprising 24 Assembly constituencies across the Garo Hills. This region has produced Chief Ministers for almost 34 years since Meghalaya became a State 50 years ago.