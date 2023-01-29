ADVERTISEMENT

Meghalaya Assembly election | Rival party leaders back TMC candidate Andrew Shullai

January 29, 2023 04:42 pm | Updated 04:42 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The supporters include a tribal council member of the National People’s Party

The Hindu Bureau

A Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate in Meghalaya has received unexpected support from leaders of rival parties, chiefly the National People’s Party (NPP).

Veteran Congress leader and former Deputy Chief Minister R.C. Laloo and NPP leader Brightstar Chyrmang have appealed to the people to vote for Andrew Shullai, the TMC candidate from the Jowai constituency.

Mr. Chyrmang is the NPP’s member of the Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council.

“Andrew is full of hope. Let us choose hope not only for this generation but for the future generation too. I told him [Shullai] to have determination in this fight for the people of Jowai,” Mr. Laloo was quoted by the local media as saying at a public meeting on January 28.

He also assured the gathering that Mr. Shullai would win the election.

Mr. Chyrmang criticised the State Government led by his own party.

“We have faced a lot of problems in the district council such as not getting our salaries and delay in the disbursal of Central Government funds. This government has not supported us in any way,” he said, also faulting the State Government on the healthcare front.

Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

