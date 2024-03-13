ADVERTISEMENT

Lok Sabha elections 2024 | TMC fields Zenith Sangma from Meghalaya's Tura constituency

March 13, 2024 12:13 pm | Updated 12:42 pm IST - Shillong

In a blow to the INDIA bloc, TMC’s decision to field a candidate in the Tura parliamentary seat effectively terminates any potential Congress-TMC alliance in Meghalaya

PTI

A file photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and West Bengal CM and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

The Opposition Trinamool Congress has selected former minister Zenith M Sangma as its candidate for the Tura parliamentary seat in south Meghalaya, which is currently held by the ruling National People's Party's Agatha K. Sangma.

This move is seen as an indirect snub against the INDIA bloc member Congress, which had previously announced Saleng A. Sangma as its candidate.

The decision effectively terminates any potential Congress-TMC alliance in Meghalaya, which has only two parliamentary seats.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Zenith Sangma is the younger brother of former Chief Minister Mukul Sangma, who defected from the Congress and joined the TMC prior to the 2023 elections. However, Mukul Sangma lost his seat in the assembly elections.

Mukul Sangma expressed the party's frustration with the delay in reaching a seat-sharing agreement, saying, "We have waited long enough patiently. There was an intent to have a single candidate from the INDIA bloc and aggregate our strength. The Congress is not grounded and announced candidates for Meghalaya last week."

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Mukul Sangma secured 41.24% of the votes but lost to Agatha K. Sangma, the sister of Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US