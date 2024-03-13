GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha elections 2024 | TMC fields Zenith Sangma from Meghalaya's Tura constituency

In a blow to the INDIA bloc, TMC’s decision to field a candidate in the Tura parliamentary seat effectively terminates any potential Congress-TMC alliance in Meghalaya

March 13, 2024 12:13 pm | Updated 12:13 pm IST - Shillong

PTI
A file photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and West Bengal CM and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee

A file photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and West Bengal CM and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

The Opposition Trinamool Congress has selected former minister Zenith M Sangma as its candidate for the Tura parliamentary seat in south Meghalaya, which is currently held by the ruling National People's Party's Agatha K. Sangma.

This move is seen as an indirect snub against the INDIA bloc member Congress, which had previously announced Saleng A. Sangma as its candidate.

The decision effectively terminates any potential Congress-TMC alliance in Meghalaya, which has only two parliamentary seats.

Zenith Sangma is the younger brother of former Chief Minister Mukul Sangma, who defected from the Congress and joined the TMC prior to the 2023 elections. However, Mukul Sangma lost his seat in the assembly elections.

Mukul Sangma expressed the party's frustration with the delay in reaching a seat-sharing agreement, saying, "We have waited long enough patiently. There was an intent to have a single candidate from the INDIA bloc and aggregate our strength. The Congress is not grounded and announced candidates for Meghalaya last week."

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Mukul Sangma secured 41.24% of the votes but lost to Agatha K. Sangma, the sister of Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma.

General Elections 2024 / Meghalaya / Indian National Congress / National People's Party / All India Trinamool Congress

