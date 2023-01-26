Late P.A. Sangma is focal point of Meghalaya poll campaign 

January 26, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - GUWAHATI

GUWAHATI

Almost seven years after his death, former Lok Sabha Speaker Purno Agitok Sangma has become the focal point of electoral politics in Meghalaya.

The National People’s Party (NPP) underlined the legacy of its late leader while launching its campaign from Adokgre in North Garo Hills district on January 23. Party leaders, including Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, appealed to the voters to “not let P.A. Sangma down” by opting for other political parties.

Sangma, who founded the NPP in 2013 after his expulsion from the Nationalist Congress Party, used to start his electoral campaign from Adokgre – his “land of victory” – ever since 1977, when he won his first Lok Sabha election as a Congress candidate.

During the campaign opener, the NPP relived Sangma’s life through a playback of his audio and video clips showing him talking about A’chik pride and A’chik identity. The party also played one of his favourite songs, ‘ Oh ang aman asong’, which it claimed was “like an anthem to the people of the Garo Hills”.

A’chik refers to the Garo community, to which Sangma belonged. The Garos dominate the western half of Meghalaya, comprising 24 of the State’s 60 Assembly seats.

‘Covering up for failures’

Both allied and Opposition parties have slammed the NPP for falling back on Sangma’s legacy to cover up for its “litany of failures” as the dominant party in the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government. All the allies in the government, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), are contesting against each other.

“They have to make their late father their brand ambassador because they don’t have anything to show in terms of performance,” State BJP president Ernest Mawrie told The Hindu.

By ‘they’, he meant the late Sangma’s three children: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, his brother and Health Minister James P.K. Sangma, and sister Agatha K. Sangma, who is the MP from Tura, the parliamentary seat that her father represented nine times.

Mr Mawrie insisted that the late Sangma’s aura, which the NPP hopes to bask in, would not be a disadvantage for the BJP as “we are not a dynasty-based party like theirs”.

‘Betrayed their father’

The Trinamool Congress (TMC), seen as the NPP’s strongest challenger in the late leader’s domain, said that the NPP’s bid to capitalise on his legacy would fall flat.

“The NPP leaders seeking votes in the name of P.A. Sangma indicates they have no option other than falling back on him. The people in Garo Hills know very well how they betrayed their own father by inaugurating half-constructed and substandard projects,” Meghalaya TMC spokesperson and MLA George B. Lyngdoh said, citing a “flawed” stadium named after Sangma in his hometown Tura.

Mr Lyngdoh also reminded the NPP that Sangma had launched the TMC in Meghalaya and had become the party’s MP from Tura in 2004.