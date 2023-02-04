ADVERTISEMENT

EC serves showcause notice to NPP, UDP in Meghalaya for model code violation

February 04, 2023 05:27 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - Shillong

Elections to the 60-member Meghalaya Assembly will be held on February 27 and the counting of votes will take place on March 2.

PTI

A View of the Logo of the Election Commission of India | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued showcause notice to National People's Party (NPP) and United Democratic Party (UDP) as their candidates in West Shillong constituency allegedly distributed pressure cookers and bowl sets to voters in violation of the model code of conduct, Chief Electoral Officer F.R. Kharkongor said on Saturday.

Elections to the 60-member Meghalaya Assembly will be held on February 27 and the counting of votes will take place on March 2.

"We have taken suo moto cognisance of the matter following reports that the candidates of these political parties (NPP and UDP) have violated the model code of conduct. They were asked to reply ... ," Chief electoral officer F.R. Kharkongor told PTI.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The showcause was issued by the returning officer of West Shillong assembly constituency to the general secretary of both the parties.

National People's Party candidate Mohindro Rapsang and United Democratic Party (UDP) nominee Paul Lyngdoh on January 28 and 30 had allegedly distributed freebies (pressure cookers and imported bowl sets) to the voters in violation of the model code of conduct.

Mr. Rapsang, a first time MLA of the opposition Congress had switched over to the ruling NPP of Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma recently.

He denied giving any freebies in violation of the MCC and insisted that the pressure cookers are from his MLA funds well ahead of the poll announcement.

Mr. Paul, the UDP candidate is a sitting member of the tribal council and a former MLA who lost to Mr. Rapsang in 2018 election.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US