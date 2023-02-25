HamberMenu
EC orders sealing of India-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya in view of Assembly polls

The polls for 59 out of 60 constituencies in Meghalaya will be held on February 27.

February 25, 2023 10:39 am | Updated 11:44 am IST - Shillong:

ANI
BSF personnel stand guard at the gate in Kalaichar Border Haat in Indo-Bangladesh border in Garo Hills, Meghalaya. File photo

BSF personnel stand guard at the gate in Kalaichar Border Haat in Indo-Bangladesh border in Garo Hills, Meghalaya. File photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Election Commission of India has ordered the sealing of Meghalaya's International border with Bangladesh till March 2.

The Meghalaya Assembly polls for 59 out of 60 constituencies will be held on February 27 and the counting of votes will be held on March 2.

Notably, polling for Sohiong assembly constituency has been postponed following the demise of the State's former Home Minister and United Democratic Party (UDP) candidate from the seat HDR Lyngdoh.

Meghalaya has shared a 443 km border with Bangladesh and 885 km with Assam.

Chief Electoral Officer, Meghalaya FR Kharkongor, told ANI that, Meghalaya's International border with Meghalaya and the state border with Assam has been sealed.

"We have taken preventive measures to ensure a free and fair election in the State. Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed along the international bordering areas in the state," Kharkongor said.Meanwhile, the District Magistrate of East Khasi Hills district on Friday issued an order that movement of individuals will remain strictly prohibited within a one km radius of the India-Bangladesh border of East Khasi Hills district from between 24-March 2.

"It is necessary that the International border with Bangladesh must be sealed and movement to and from the international border should be restricted. If such unregulated movement of individuals between the two countries is allowed, then there is a likelihood of law and order problem leading to danger to human life, safety and disturbance to public tranquillity," said the order copy.

The district administration of East Khasi Hills district has also imposed Section 144 of CrPC along the bordering areas.Voting for the 60-seat Meghalaya Legislative Assembly will be held in a single phase on February 27. The counting of votes will be done on March 2.

