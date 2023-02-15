ADVERTISEMENT

Down with viral, Kiren Rijiju to skip Meghalaya poll campaigning

February 15, 2023 09:45 am | Updated 09:45 am IST - New Delhi

Kiren Rijiju said he will miss Wednesday's public meetings in Meghalaya

PTI

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju had been campaigning in Tripura ahead of Thursday’s Assembly polls. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Law Minister and BJP leader Kiren Rijiju said he is suffering from viral fever and will not be campaigning in Meghalaya on Wednesday for Assembly polls.

Mr. Rijiju had been campaigning in Tripura ahead of Thursday's Assembly polls.

Opinion | Open season: On Meghalaya polls and changing loyalties of politicians

"Suffering from acute viral fever since last 24 hours ... I've been asked to remain indoor and take rest," he wrote on Twitter.  The Minister said he will miss Wednesday's public meetings in Meghalaya.

The State goes to poll on February 27.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US