Down with viral, Kiren Rijiju to skip Meghalaya poll campaigning

Kiren Rijiju said he will miss Wednesday's public meetings in Meghalaya

February 15, 2023 09:45 am | Updated 09:45 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju had been campaigning in Tripura ahead of Thursday’s Assembly polls. File

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju had been campaigning in Tripura ahead of Thursday’s Assembly polls. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Law Minister and BJP leader Kiren Rijiju said he is suffering from viral fever and will not be campaigning in Meghalaya on Wednesday for Assembly polls.

Mr. Rijiju had been campaigning in Tripura ahead of Thursday's Assembly polls.

Opinion | Open season: On Meghalaya polls and changing loyalties of politicians

"Suffering from acute viral fever since last 24 hours ... I've been asked to remain indoor and take rest," he wrote on Twitter.  The Minister said he will miss Wednesday's public meetings in Meghalaya.

The State goes to poll on February 27.

