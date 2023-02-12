HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress’s promises shall be foundation of ‘5-star’ Meghalaya, says Kharge

The Meghalaya Congress promised one job to each household, free healthcare for all and free education for all girls up to class 12, if voted to power

February 12, 2023 03:50 pm | Updated 04:36 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said the promises made by the party in Meghalaya shall be the foundation of a ‘5-star’ State.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said the promises made by the party in Meghalaya shall be the foundation of a ‘5-star’ State. | Photo Credit: ANI

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said the promises made by the party in Meghalaya shall be the foundation of a '5-star' State.

The Meghalaya Congress on Saturday promised one job to each household, free healthcare for all and free education for all girls up to class 12, if voted to power.

In its manifesto for the February 27 election which was released on Saturday by senior leader Jairam Ramesh, the Congress also promised free roofing materials, free power of up to 200 units and free LPG cylinders quarterly to BPL families across the State.

Also Read | Open season: On Meghalaya polls and changing loyalties of politicians

In a tweet, Mr. Kharge said, "Dear people of Meghalaya, @INCMeghalaya has made 5 solemn promises for your future. Our commitment shall be the foundation of a '5 Star Meghalaya'."

"Empowering Women; Power cut Free Meghalaya; Drug Free Meghalaya; Unemployment Free Meghalaya; Corruption Free Meghalaya," the Congress chief said referring to the five commitments made by the party earlier to make Meghalaya a  '5-star' State. 

Polling in Meghalaya for the 60 assembly seats will be held on February 27 and the counting of votes will take place on March 2.

Related Topics

Indian National Congress / Meghalaya Assembly elections 2023 / Meghalaya

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.