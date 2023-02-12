Congress trains guns on Trinamool ahead of Meghalaya and Tripura Assembly polls

February 12, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - TURA (MEGHALAYA)

The Congress has sniffed collusion between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) to keep the grand old party out of power in the northeastern States.

All India Congress Committee general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the TMC was as much a “puppet” of the “puppet masters” in Delhi as the National People’s Party (NPP) and the United Democratic Party (UDP) are.

The NPP and UDP are allies of the BJP in the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government. However, the three parties are contesting the February 27 Assembly elections against each other in keeping with a “tradition” in the State of not going for any pre-poll understanding.

“All these parties are a part of the BJP’s latest plans. The NPP is the ‘A team’, the UDP the ‘B team’ and the TMC the ‘C team’ of the BJP,” Mr. Ramesh said in Meghalaya’s capital Shillong, indicating the TMC’s role was to split the votes in favour of the BJP. The Congress, the BJP and the TMC are contesting all the 60 seats in Meghalaya.

The NPP, UDP and BJP, along with some smaller parties, prevented the Congress from forming the government in 2018 by cobbling up an alliance. The Congress, which was the single-largest party with 21 seats in the 2018 Assembly elections, lost four MLAs in three years due to death.

The party had received the biggest jolt in November 2021 when 12 of its 17 MLAs joined the TMC overnight. The remaining five were also suspended for aligning themselves with the NPP-led government.

‘In Tripura, too’

The Congress had made a similar accusation against the TMC in Tripura, where the elections are scheduled on February 16. The TMC is contesting 28 of the 60 seats in Tripura while the Congress is contesting 13 after a seat-sharing agreement with the Left Front, which has fielded 47 candidates.

“The TMC is playing a game to support the BJP in Tripura. But this game of trying to hamper the changes of the Left Front-Congress combine will fall flat,” Congress leader Ajoy Kumar, the party’s in-charge in the State, said.