Congress releases chargesheet against government in poll-bound Meghalaya

February 13, 2023 11:05 pm | Updated 11:05 pm IST - TURA

The Congress released a “chargesheet” on Monday against the National People’s Party-led coalition government in poll-bound Meghalaya for corruption that is “unprecedented in scale and shamelessness”.

The BJP is a minor constituent of the government.

The “grand Meghalaya loot”, as the Congress called the chargesheet, could not have taken place without the “knowledge and blessings” of Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma.

The chargesheet listing 10 cases of scams and financial irregularities was released in Meghalaya’s capital Shillong on Monday by Congress leaders Pawan Khera, Mathew Antony and Bobbeeta Sharma. The collapse of the dome of the new Meghalaya Assembly building being constructed at Mawdiangdiang on the outskirts of Shillong topped the chargesheet as a “case of ransom”. The dome collapsed on May 22, 2022.

The chargesheet said the contract for the building, estimated at ₹105.59 crore over a completion period of 36 months, was awarded to the Lucknow-based Uttar Pradesh Rajkiya Nirman Nigam Ltd. for ₹127.76 crore. But the U.P. company subcontracted the project to two firms that were disqualified during the bidding process and the project cost escalated to ₹177.78 crore.

If that were not enough, 90% of the escalated project cost was released to the contractor while the work on the Assembly building was halted after the collapse of the steel dome.

“One of the most important players in the scam, the executive engineer who was in charge of the project, Ransom Sutnga took voluntary retirement from service and is contesting as an NPP candidate from the North Shillong constituency,” the Congress said.

The party also accused the Meghalaya government of a ‘COVID scam’ by showing it spent ₹816 crore on caring for 96,785 people and as ex-gratia payment for the kin of 1,624 people who died from contracting the coronavirus.

“For comparison, Manipur spent just a little over ₹100 crore for 1.4 lakh cases and 2,149 deaths,” the party pointed out.

Aman Warr, the director of health services during COVID, said the expenditure was only ₹248 core and he has no clue how the government spent ₹816 crore. Mr. Warr is now contesting the North Shillong constituency as a candidate of the United Democratic Party, also a constituent of the coalition government.

The other scams highlighted in the chargesheet include ₹500 crore given to the Meghalaya Urban Development Authority for projects that have not seen the light of the day, misappropriation of ₹149 crore in the State Power Department while implementing the Centre’s flagship programme Saubhagya and the illegal mining and transportation of coal despite a ban on mining by the National Green Tribunal and the Supreme Court.