‘BJP washing machine now running full speed’: Congress dig at BJP support to Conrad Sangma-led Govt

The Congress on March 3, 2023, took a swipe at the BJP for supporting a government led by National People's Party (NPP) Chief Conrad Sangma in Meghalaya, saying that a few days back his dispensation was considered the "most corrupt" by the top BJP leadership and now "in a fit of amnesia", the party is joining hands with him.

The opposition party also alleged that the "BJP washing machine" is now running full speed.

National People's Party president Sangma on March 3, 2023 called on Meghalaya Governor Phagu Chauhan and submitted to him the letter of support of 32 MLAs, while staking claim to form the government in the Northeastern State.

Mr. Sangma, the outgoing Chief minister, said he has the support of BJP, Hill State People's Democratic Party (HSPDP) and two independent MLAs, while asserting the tally may go up in the coming days as he is in touch with other parties as well.

"A few days back Conrad Sangma's Government in Meghalaya was the MOST corrupt in the country according to both PM & HM. Now of course, BJP in a fit of amnesia I suppose, is joining hands with him. Meghalaya deserves better," Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet.

"I should have added that BJP Washing Machine is now running full speed," Mr. Ramesh said in another tweet.

Mr. Ramesh also shared two videos -- one featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the other Home Minister Amit Shah -- in which they are critical of the Sangma-led Meghalaya Government.

The NPP emerged as the single-largest party in the State on March 2, 2023, bagging 26 seats out of the 59 Constituencies that went to polls on February 27, 2023

As the party fell short of the magic figure of 31 in the 60-member assembly, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said Sangma sought the support of Mr. Shah in forming the new government.

The United Democratic Party (UDP), which was NPP's ally in the Sangma Government, emerged as the second-largest party, winning 11 Constituencies. It had won only six seats in the 2018 polls.

The Congress and Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) won five seats each, while the BJP won two assembly segments.