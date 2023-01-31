‘Bangladeshis’ enter Meghalaya polls 

January 31, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The Bangladeshi issue, a staple of elections in Assam, has “infiltrated” poll-bound Meghalaya. Blame it on the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

After failing to make a mark in Goa in 2022, the TMC invested heavily in Meghalaya to establish that it had acceptance beyond West Bengal. It had a reason to; 12 Congress MLAs switched over in November 2021 to make it Meghalaya’s Opposition party overnight.

Four of the MLAs quit ahead of the announcement of the February 27 polls to join other parties, including the TMC’s primary rival, the National People’s Party (NPP). But that apparently did not lessen the threat the party posed in many of the 55 seats it was contesting.

Meghalaya’s is a 60-member Assembly.

The NPP and minor ally-turned-rival BJP began targeting the TMC after it was first off the blocks to announce its candidates, initially 52, almost a month ago.

The two older parties began branding the TMC as a party of the Bengalis, a community often at the receiving end of ethnic violence. The narrative about the TMC changed to a party of “outsiders”, and then to one that “has an agenda to fill Meghalaya with illegal immigrants” from Bangladesh.

Meghalaya shares a 443-km border with Bangladesh but has not been as paranoid as Assam, about Bangladeshis taking over the land and resources.

Soon after the TMC leaders hit the campaign trail with the call to “save Meghalaya” from graft and misrule of the NPP and its allies, Chief Minister Conrad K. Marak and other NPP leaders turned the slogan around.

“We will save Meghalaya from illegal infiltration, from the Bangladeshis that TMC is trying to bring in,” NPP spokesperson Bajop Pyngrope asked, indicating the TMC in West Bengal sheltered Bangladeshis who eventually found their way to the northeast.

The TMC responded by accusing the NPP of paving the way for “another set” of Bangladeshis— the persecuted religious minorities— by supporting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act of 2019.

“Those branding us as pro-Bangladeshi supported the CAA, which our Chairperson, Mamata Banerjee opposed in West Bengal,” Fernandez S. Dkhar, the TMC’s candidate from the Rambrai-Jyrngam constituency said.

“It was not the TMC but the NPP that voted for the CAA in Parliament. It is the NPP that wants Bangladeshis in because the whole idea behind the law is to bring in people from India’s neighbouring countries,” he said.