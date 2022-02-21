Will protect history, culture and language of people of Manipur: Rahul Gandhi

BJP government at Centre has not taken up any scheme for farmers, the Congress leader says

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Monday the Congress party will protect the history, culture and language of the people of Manipur. He was speaking briefly at a public reception given to him on Monday at Hapta Kangjeibung, Imphal. He was in Manipur for a few hours in connection with the upcoming Assembly polls.

He was welcomed at the Imphal international airport by Congress leaders incharge of Manipur Jairam Ramesh, Bhakta Charan Das, former Chief Minister and now CLP leader Okram Ibobi, MPCC president N. Loken and others.

“The people of Manipur have to learn from other sections of the people and vice versa”, Gandhi said. The BJP government at the Centre has not taken up any scheme for the benefit of the farmers, he said.

Upon arrival, he paid floral tributes at the Shaheed Minar in Imphal where heroes of Manipur were hanged by the British government. He also visited the Nupi Lan complex which was set up to honour the intrepid women who had revolted against the corrupt British government. Before leaving Imphal, Mr. Gandhi discussed with the party leaders elections and other party issues.

Earlier, Nagaland Pradesh Congress president K. Thiere said, “The people of Manipur and Nagaland are brothers and are of the same Mongoloid stock. A communal organisation like the BJP should be rooted out.”

Okram Ibobi, CLP leader in Manipur, said, “Despite the inclement weather, a large number of people from all corners of Manipur came for the public meeting. This shows that the people are fed up with the BJP–led government and long for a change.” He also said all big shots from the Centre have been coming to Manipur frequently for undisclosed agenda. But have the people really benefited from these visits, he asked.

He said, “During our time Sonia Gandhi and Manmohon Singh had visited Manipur just once. During the rare visits, they had announced the Central take over of the Manipur university, the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences and a few other institutes.”