Vote for BJP for all the development that took place in Manipur: Modi

PM lists houses, power and water connections among the achievements

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Manipur for a few hours on Tuesday in connection with the upcoming Assembly election.

Despite the boycott and lockdown calls given by several major insurgent groups, a large number of people welcomed him from the Imphal airport to the meeting venue in the about 12–km long road. A satisfied Mr. Modi said, “It was not human chain but human wall that welcomed me along the road.”

Without mentioning the name of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who came here on Monday, Mr. Modi said, “The Congress talked big things. But the party that came to power had driven a wedge among the hills and the valley.”

The Prime Minister said, “In the past there were about 25,000 water connections in Manipur. But under the BJP government, over three lakh houses have piped water connections.”

Mr. Modi said rail lines are shortly reaching Imphal. “Once this is done, Thailand and Myanmar will be connected and Manipur will have accessibility to east Asian countries. And it will become an international hub for trade.

“In view of the excellent performance in sports by persons like Mary Kom and Saikom Mirabai Chanu, the first sports university is being opened in Manipur. Seven houses out of 10 were given free ration for over two years when people could not earn anything because of the outbreak of the pandemic.“

He said the BJP government has done many things like constructing free houses for the homeless, giving power connections and distributing stoves and LPG connections. “In the past, construction work for just one national highway took place. But today work is going on for 40 highways.” Mr. Modi contended that precious nothing was done by the other governments for the people of Manipur.

He also recalled that the people of Manipur had contributed their mite to the freedom movement. “Developmental works are progressing, since lockdowns and blockades are things of the past.”

He urged the first–time voters to use their franchise wisely. They should view peace and stability under which there will be speedy development. Milestones have been reached under the five years of the BJP government and this should be a permanent feature. He also urged the people to get vaccinated in these days of deadly diseases.

After the public meeting, Mr. Modi left Imphal by a special flight.