Violence reported from some Assembly segments in Manipur

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh condemns attacks

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, the All India Congress Committee’s (AICC) observer for Manipur, on Thursday condemned the attack on Congress workers on February 14 at the Saikul Assembly constituency. The Congress party’s candidate Lemkim Haokip was hoisting her election flag at her residence when the attacks began.

Talking to reporters in Imphal, Mr. Ramesh said, “It was well planned by the Chief Minister N. Biren and some Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers. The BJP leaders must have understood that the ruling BJP cannot retain power after the forthcoming elections. Tyres were flattened and people were attacked by pelting stones. Such incidents were reported from at least six Assembly constituencies.”

Manipur’s Chief Election Officer had been been informed of the attacks in writing, Mr. Ramesh said. He also requested the deployment of Central paramilitary personnel such as the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) by replacing State forces.

Ms. Haokip said that she had appealed to the people to eschew the path of violence and enable the upcoming elections to be held peacefully.

Meanwhile, the Shiva Sena said in a statement on Thursday that five vehicles had been destroyed at the Keirao Assembly constituency in Imphal East district on Wednesday night. It is alleged that a Shiv Sena candidate along with his supporters was conducting house campaigns when their vehicles were destroyed.

In another incident, gunshots were fired at the polling office of a candidate, S. Gurung, on Friday night in Kangpokpi district. One person was injured. Reports of violent electioneering have come from some other constituencies as well.

Officials said that all licensed guns have not been deposited at the nearest police stations. It is feared that some of the licensed guns may have been used in violent electioneering.