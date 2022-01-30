Ticket rush: more security for Manipur BJP chief

GUWAHATI

30 January 2022 10:43 IST

The party has 3 ticket aspirants for each of the 60 Assembly seats

A perceived battle for tickets has made the authorities in Manipur increase the security of Bharatiya Janata Party’s State president A. Sharda Devi.

The BJP is said to have at least three ticket aspirants for each of the 60 Assembly seats. Some seats have more than double the number each.

‘Growing popularity’

“Some special measures have been taken for her security. But the rush for tickets in each constituency underlines the growing popularity of our party,” a BJP spokesperson said from State capital Imphal.

Party insiders said the names of the candidates have almost been finalised by the central leaders in consultations with Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh and senior Minister Thongam Biswajit. But the BJP is reportedly delaying the announcement of the names in order to prevent the party leaders from jumping ship ahead of the filing of nominations.

At least 15 ticket aspirants, not sure about being fielded by the BJP, are said to be in touch with the National People’s Party (NPP) headed by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma. The NPP is an ally of the BJP in Manipur but the two parties are unlikely to have a pre-poll alliance.

The NPP has already decided to field L. Sanjoy from the Andro constituency. He had quit the BJP two days ago after coming to know his chances of being fielded by the saffron party were slim. The NPP has not yet declared the names of all their candidates. Congress announced the names of 40 candidates a few days ago.

In the Naga-dominated hills, BJP ticket aspirants have threatened to quit en masse if the party goes for an electoral understanding with its ruling ally Naga People’s Front (NPF). The NPF wants the BJP not to contest eight constituencies where Nagas are a majority.

Assam Minister Ashok Singhal, who is the BJP’s Manipur election co-in-charge, said the party would contest all the 60 seats.