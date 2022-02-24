PM solved bandh-blockade problem in Manipur: Assam CM 

He was speaking at flag-hoisting ceremony of party candidate

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has solved the recurring problems of shutdowns and blockades in Manipur, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said at the flag-hoisting ceremony of senior Minister Thongam Biswajit on Wednesday.

Mr. Sarma said the people of Manipur faced a lot of hardships due to the bandhs and highway blockades prior to 2017 when the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government took charge.

“We had doubts about solving the problem. But Modiji said it is possible and it soon became a reality. Bandhs and blockades are now a thing of the past,” he said, slamming the previous Congress government for lacking the intent in solving the problem.

“Modiji built a national highway that connects Manipur with Assam’s Silchar. Now, the State has two highways to bring goods. Mr. Biswajit was the PWD Minister. Under him, many roads and bridges have been built,” Mr. Sarma said.

He said the BJP was not sure of forming the government in Manipur ahead of the 2017 Assembly polls, but Mr. Biswajit could visualise it.

“He came from the Trinamool Congress to the BJP and contributed immensely to the party’s massive growth in Manipur. We all know this and we must acknowledge it,” the CM said.

The Assam Chief Minister added: “When he joined the BJP in 2016, I used to think why he is taking such a huge risk. He said the BJP has come to Assam. We will work hard together to bring BJP to power in Manipur. We all have today become the fans of Mr. Biswajit.”

Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister Y. Patton, Nagaland Minister and BJP chief Temjen Imna Along Longkumer, Assam Minister Ashok Singhal and Bodoland Territorial Council chief Pramod Boro were among a host of leaders who attended the programme.

Candidates in Manipur officially launch their election campaign by hoisting the party flag on a bamboo pole erected at a strategic spot.