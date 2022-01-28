New pre-poll alliance in Manipur

Congress, CPI, CPM, RSP, JD(S) and ForwardBlock join forces to defeat BJP

Six opposition parties in Manipur have formed a pre-poll alliance with a view to defeating the BJP candidates in the forthcoming Assembly elections. It was announced in a joint news conference in Imphal by the leaders of the Indian National Congress, CPI, CPM, RSP, JD(S) and Forward Block.

N. Loken, president of the Congress said, “Negotiations have been going on for some time. Today is a happy day”.

He further said that the CPI had already announced the candidates of Khurai and Kakhing constituencies. A a result, the Congress shall not field any candidate in the Khurai constituency since the CPI had already announced the name of R. K. Amusana at Khurai. Loken said that there will be a friendly contest in the Kakching constituency.

CPI State secretary L. Sotin said, “ A name will soon be announced about this alliance. There will be common minimum programmes”.