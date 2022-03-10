Manipur election results 2022 live updates | Counting of votes under way

People wait in queues to cast their votes at a polling station, during the repolls of few Manipur Assembly constituencies on March 8, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

March 10, 2022 07:30 IST

Live updates on 60-seated Manipur Assembly, for which elections were held in two phases

Elections two 60-member Manipur Assembly were held in two phases - February 28 and March 5, and the counting of votes will be held today.

With the alliance parties Bharatiya Janata Party, National People’s Party, and Naga People’s Front parting ways, the elections to the northeastern State has become a four-cornered fight. The Congress is hoping to come back to power, while the BJP seeks a second chance. The exit polls have predicted a comfortable win for the ruling party.

8.00 am

Counting begins

Counting of votes for 60 Assembly constituencies began in Manipur. The headquarters of various parties including the BJP and the Congress in Imphal remained relatively quiet.

The counting, underway in 12 dedicated centres across the northeastern state, will decide the electoral fate of 265 candidates, including nominees of the BJP, Congress, National People’s Party and Janata Dal (United). “The counting process started at 8 am with the calculation of postal ballots, to be followed by votes polled in EVMs from 8.30 am in 41 counting halls notified for the purpose,” an election official said.

BJP bullish

BJP bullish on forming government in Manipur

The Bharatiya Janata Party in Manipur is bullish on forming the government after the results of the 60 Assembly seats are declared on Thursday.

Principal opponent Congress and ally-turned-rival National People’s Party (NPP) are also confident of springing a surprise with the two political parties and Janata Dal(United) reportedly holding informal talks for a coalition if the verdict is split.

( With inputs from Rahul Karmakar)