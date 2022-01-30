Manipur BJP offices attacked after party releases list

Party has fielded three women and as many former IAS officers while dropping two sitting MLAs

More than a dozen defectors from the Congress and other political parties have been accommodated in the list of 60 candidates announced by the BJP on Sunday for the Manipur Assembly elections.

The polls in the north-eastern State are scheduled in two phases — February 27 and March 3.

The list is topped by Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren, fielded from his pocket Heingang seat, Speaker Yumnam Khemchand (Singjamei) and senior Minister Thongam Biswajit (Thongju).

Declaring the list in New Delhi, Union Minister and Manipur election in-charge Bhupender Yadav claimed the BJP will retain power with more than two-thirds majority.

The BJP had won 21 seats in 2017.

“Most of the tickets have been given to those who have had a long association with the party. Only two sitting MLAs have been replaced,” Mr. Yadav said.

But an analysis of the list shows 11 of the candidates had won the 2017 polls on the Congress ticket. They include former Minister Thounaojam Shyamkumar from Andro, former State Congress chief Konthoujam Govindas from Bishnupur and Okram Henry, nephew of Congress heavyweight and former Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh, from Wangkhei.

Among the other turncoat candidates are Tongbram Robindro (Thanga), Letpao Haokip (Tengnoupal) and Karam Shyam (Langthabal) who were elected in 2017 as Trinamool Congress, National People’s Party and Lok Janshakti Party candidates. The BJP has also fielded former Congress MLA and Speaker M.K. Preshow Shimray from Chingai.

Mr. Haokip had won the last election from the Chandel seat from where the BJP has renominated S.S. Olish, a close associate of the Chief Minister and one of the three women candidates. The others are former Minister Nemcha Kipgen (Kangpokpi) and new face Soraisam Kebi Devi (Naoriya Pakhanglakpa).

Among the 60 candidates are three former IAS officers — Dinganglung Gangmei from Nungba, Yengkhom Surchandra from Kakching and Raghumani Singh from Uripok. Mr Surchandra had won the 2017 polls on the Congress ticket.

BJP offices vandalised

Supporters of many BJP aspirants who missed the bus vandalised party offices and set party flags on fire in various parts of Manipur soon after the list was declared. There were reports of violence in some areas of Imphal West, Tamenglong and some other districts.

The State BJP headquarters had been turned into a fortress on Sunday in apprehension of attacks by those denied the ticket. Police commandos and personnel of paramilitary forces had been deployed around the party office and the area was cordoned off.

The State police also strengthened security at the house of State BJP president A. Sharda, BJP Ministers and MLAs.