Manipur Assembly elections | Repoll to be held in two districts on March 8

March 07, 2022 12:24 IST

There were allegations of EVMs being snatched and other irregularities

Re-election will be held on March 8 at six polling stations in Ukhrul and Senapati districts in Manipur, according to an official notification.

The repoll will be held from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There were complaints of EVMs being snatched and other irregularities in the two hill districts. One person was killed and another wounded in the Karong constituency in Senapati district when security personnel opened fire on some people allegedly fleeing with the EVMs.

M. Hemanta, the INC candidate of the Wangjing Tentha Assembly constituency in Thoubal district, said on Monday that the authorities were likely to order re-election at a few polling stations in the constituency.

He said that the ECI and other officials, including himself, had seen the video footage of the polling stations. It was seen that voting was done on serial number basis. Three to four people were seen casting all the votes.

Mr. Hemanta and his supporters took out a procession on Sunday to storm the office of the District Election Officer to submit a formal objection. He said that agents of other candidates were not allowed to enter the polling station. Besides, other voters believed to be supporters of non-BJP candidates were not permitted to cast their votes.

He further said that the video footage would show that a handful of people had cast all the votes. The thumb impressions would show that they belonged to the accused. It could also be noticed that the voters in the constituency did not have indelible ink marks on their fingers, although it was claimed that all of them had cast their votes.