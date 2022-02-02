Manipur Assembly elections | More BJP leaders quit after being denied tickets

GUWAHATI

02 February 2022 05:04 IST

Most of them join the Janata Dal (United)

More than a dozen Bharatiya Janata Party leaders in Manipur have defected to other political parties after they were denied tickets for the Assembly election.

The two-phase election to the 60-member House is scheduled on February 27 and March 3.

Eight of the BJP leaders denied tickets joined the Janata Dal (United). They included MLA Kshetrimayum Biren, former MLAs Samuel Jendai and Khwairakpam Loken, former Chief Secretary O. Nabakishore and former Director-General of Police L.M. Khaute.

The loss of the BJP and other parties, including the Congress, appears to have been the gain of the JD(U), which has decided to contest twice the 20 seats it had initially targeted.

The party had earlier welcomed BJP leader Thangjam Arunkumar, Congress MLA Khumukcham Joykisan, Independent MLA Ashab Uddin, former MLAs E. Dwijamani and Mr Abdul Nasir.

Police officer Thounaojam Brinda, who quit her job to contest the poll, also joined Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s party.

“We will not go for any pre-poll alliance,” the JD(U)’s State president Hangkhanpao Taithul said.

The National People’s Party, an ally of the BJP, has also gained from the resentment among some leaders of the mainstream parties over denial of tickets.

At least six BJP leaders, including Ningthoujam Mangi and S. Sovachandra joined the party headed by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma.

The ticket distribution row has got to the Naga People’s Front too. Supporters of the party’s former Minister, Morung Mokunga, staged protests and burnt party flags after he was denied ticket for the Tengnoupal Assembly constituency.

The Naga People’s Front has decided to contest 10 seats in the hill districts.