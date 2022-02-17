Manipur Assembly elections | Freebies for students, ‘Fo Fo’ train in BJP poll manifesto

BJP replicates Assam model with promise of free scooties and laptops

Assam-style freebies for students, commitment to protecting the State’s territorial integrity and the introduction of ‘Fo Fo’ train are some of the promises the BJP has made in its election manifesto for Manipur released on Thursday.

Elections to the 60-member Assembly are scheduled on February 28 and March 5.

The BJP promised free scooties for meritorious college-going girls and laptops for students who pass Class 12 with high grades.

The BJP-led coalition government in Assam has been gifting a scooty each for all meritorious college-going girls and a laptop for each student excelling in their Class 10 State board exam. A cash award of ₹20,000 will be transferred to the account of each eligible student instead of a laptop this year.

Peace deal

The BJP asserted its commitment to protecting the State’s territorial integrity and preserving its rich cultural heritage and the rights of the indigenous people. Many in the State fear a peace deal with Naga extremist organisations could lead to the State losing large swathes of land.

According to the manifesto, girls from economically weaker and backward sections will be provided with ₹25,000 each under the Rani Gaidinliu Nupi Maheiroi Singi scheme and two free LPG cylinders will be provided annually to all the PM Ujjwala beneficiaries.

Rani Gaidinliu, a Naga freedom fighter, is a northeastern icon of the BJP.

The BJP also promised enhancement of monthly pension of all senior citizens in the State ₹200 to ₹1,000 and the financial assistance of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana for all farmers from ₹6,000 to ₹8,000 per annum.

“Free of cost accidental insurance cover of up to ₹5 lakh will be provided to all fishermen in the state. Scholarships will be given to the children of small and marginal farmers and landless farmers pursuing technical education at the graduation and post-graduation levels,” the manifesto read.

Other promises

The other promises include the establishment of Manipur Skill University, All India Institute of Medical Science, 100% coverage of Ayushman Bharat and Chief Ministergi Hakchelgi Tenbang scheme to provide health insurance of ₹5 lakh to all eligible beneficiaries.

“Expanding the people-centric initiatives like ‘Go to Village’ and ‘Go to Hills’, doorstep delivery of all central and state government schemes will be introduced. Interest-free loans will be provided to MSMEs for technology upgradation, capital requirements and to enable better market access,” the BJP promised.

The party has also promised the ‘Fo Fo’ (Follow Foothills) train, a peripheral rail network along the foothills of the State for boosting tourism.