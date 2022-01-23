Manipur Assembly Elections 2022 | Manipur Congress workers protest over candidates’ list

IMPHAL:

23 January 2022 13:37 IST

Angry workers tore down the party flags and banners in Hiyanglam Assembly constituency in the Imphal West district.

Within a few hours of the publication of the Congress list containing the names of 40 candidates in Manipur, some workers of politicians denied ticket started vandalising the party’s election booths. In Hiyanglam Assembly constituency, in the Imphal West district, angry workers tore down the party flags and banners. They reportedly tore the banners and stomped at the shredded party flags. Flags and banners kept to welcome the Congress national leaders, who are coming here to discuss election-related issues, were also torn.

Some of the protesting workers said politicians who had the best chance of winning were ignored. Police said that steps had been taken up to check the violence in other parts of the State.

State Congress leaders are not commenting on the spreading violence in Manipur which goes to the poll on February 27 and March 3.

Advertising

Advertising

Last week, the Congress office at Kumbi Assembly constituency in Bishnupur district was closed and all ranking members resigned. They said that Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee president N. Loken did not listen to the suggestions of the party workers in the constituency on candidate selection.

Despite State BJP president A. Sharda’s appeal that politicians who were denied party ticket should not agitate, there were signs of a gathering storm. The candidates’ list has been taken to Delhi for approval by the national leaders and the names may be announced in two days’ time.