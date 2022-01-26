Manipur Assembly election | Tight security as BJP plans to announce candidates on January 27

IMPHAL:

Party leaders are apprehensive that those denied ticket are likely to indulge in violence.

All preparations have been made to announce on Thursday the BJP candidates for all the 60 Assembly constituencies where election will be held on February 27 and March 3. Security measures were taken up at an unprecedented scale to maintain law and order as the party leaders feel that those denied ticket are likely to indulge in violence.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren, Public Works Minister T. Bishwajit, State party president A. Sharda Devi arrived in Imphal on Tuesday night in a chartered flight after the crucial parliamentary board meeting. They had been summoned to Delhi by the national leaders to take their suggestions on the finalisation of the BJP list. The parliamentary board has finalised the list on the basis of the recommendations from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party national president J.P. Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Tight security is in place in all trouble prone areas despite politicians seeking BJP ticket in each constituency having pledged to support the selected candidates.

Earlier, Ms. Sharda had said, “Since the BJP is a disciplined party there shall not be senseless violence after the announcement of the party candidates”.

When the Congress had announced its candidates in 40 constituencies there were some violent protests, including the burning of the party flags and banners.

Meanwhile, the Congress which had bagged 28 seats in the 2017 election is reportedly planning to strike a pre-poll alliance with some Left parties. A press conference was planned on Tuesday to make an announcement but it was cancelled at the eleventh hour.

The National People’s Party (NPP) which had allotted ticket to 10 candidates said that it would not have any pre-poll alliance. Deputy Chief Minister Y. Joykumar said that the NPP may consider an alliance since the party hoped to play a major role in the formation of the next Ministry. The party had secured four seats and with the support of these MLAs the BJP, which had bagged 21 seats, formed a coalition Ministry on March 15, 2017.