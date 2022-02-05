Manipur Assembly elections 2022 | Congress vows to repeal AFSPA if voted to power

GUWAHATI

05 February 2022 15:20 IST

Party manifesto also promises one-third quota for women in govt. jobs

The Manipur Congress has promised to repeal the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act of 1958 if voted back to power in the State.

The grand old party has also vowed to ensure one-third reservation for women in all government jobs and create 50,000 new jobs every year for youth.

These were among 30 key assurances made in the Congress manifesto released on Friday in State capital Imphal.

Jairam Ramesh, the party’s senior election observer for Manipur, said the manifesto was about survival and revival of the State.

“The targets set by the party will surely bring Manipur back on the track of development, peace and prosperity,” he noted.

Taking a swipe at the BJP-led government, he said it was more of a “trouble engine” than the “double engine” government it claimed to be for the people of Manipur.

“The BJP government derailed development in the State,” he added.

Former Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh said the manifesto was formulated carefully and cautiously as people would distrust leaders if promises were not fulfilled.

Among the other promises are the creation of a Manipur Regiment, State Forest Development Corporation, Manipur Trade Centre, Manipur Staff Selection Commission, Loktak Lake Research and Training Centre, Manipur Cultural Diversity Policy, and flood and irrigation master plans.

The party has also set a target to make Manipur self-reliant in rice production and promote multiple cropping from 2022-2027, manage value-added tax rates to check the rise in the prices of fuel and essential commodities and establish a guest house for every hill district in Imphal.