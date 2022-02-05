Manipur Assembly election 2022 | CM Biren Singh files nomination from Heingang constituency

Minister Thokchom Satyabrata, Deputy Speaker Kongkham Robindro have also filed their papers

Manipur Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh on Saturday filed his nomination as the BJP candidate from Heingang constituency for the two-phase Assembly election to be held on February 27 and March 3.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by State BJP president A. Sharda Devi and his supporters to the office of the returning officer in Imphal East district.

“Best wishes to all BJP candidates filing nominations for the upcoming elections,” he tweeted soon after filing his papers.

Also read | Manipur Assembly elections: More BJP leaders quit after being denied tickets

Mr. Singh first won the Heingang seat as a candidate of the now-defunct Democratic Revolutionary People’s Party in 2002. He retained the seat on Congress ticket in the 2007 and 2012 State polls before winning it for the BJP in 2017.

Till February 4, nine candidates had filed their nominations. They include Deputy Speaker Kongkham Robindro for the Mayang Imphal constituency and Minister Thokchom Satyabrata for the Yaiskul seat. Both belong to the BJP.

Khumukcham Joykishan, who defected from the Congress to the JD(U), also filed his papers for the Thangmeiband constituency.