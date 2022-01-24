Manipur Assembly elecions | National People’s Party releases list of 20 candidates

No pre-poll alliance, says Conrad Sangma

National People’s Party national president Conrad K. Sangma released on Monday a list of 20 candidates for the 12th Manipur Assembly election, which will be held on February 27 and March 3.

The party’s State election management committee had recommended the names of the candidates.

There are two female candidates in the list. Most of the candidates, except those who got elected in the 2016 election, are new faces.

Yumnam Joykumar, deputy Chief Minister and chairman of the State election management committee, and former Health Minister L. Jayentakumar are among the approved candidates. Mr. Sangma, who is said to be COVID-19 positive, could not come to Imphal and released the list through virtual mode.

Party sources said the NPP may field about 40 candidates in the 60-seat Assembly election. The list will be released in three phases. Mr. Joykumar said there would be no pre-poll alliance. However, there is possibility of post poll-alliances since no party is likely to secure a clear-cut majority. The NPP shall play a big role in the formation of the next Ministry, he added. Party sources said it was expected that the NPP would win at least 20 seats.

Some of those politicians who fail to get the BJP tickets are expected to join the NPP.

The NPP is the second party to have come out with the first list of candidates. The opposition Congress had released its first phase candidates, to which there were angry reactions from aspirants. One politician, A. Dwijamani, resigned from the Congress after burning the party flags and banners.