In a shift from ‘tradition’, Cong. won’t project CM face in Manipur

MLAs will decide Chief Minister after the party’s victory, says State party chief Nameirakpam Loken Singh

The Manipur Congress has made a departure from the past by not projecting anyone as the candidate for the chief minister post if it wrests power from the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Party leaders said that in doing so, it had conveyed its shift from “tradition” for returning to power “comfortably”. The Congress had approached the 2017 Assembly polls with Okram Ibobi Singh as its chief ministerial candidate who handled the top job for a record 15 years since 2002. Konthoujam Govindas, the former State party president, was seen by some as a competitor until he defected to the BJP ahead of the elections.

“The Chief Minister face has not been decided this time. The MLAs will decide after the party’s victory because we are confident of bagging 32 seats [out of a maximum 60] and returning to power,” State party president Nameirakpam Loken Singh, seeking re-election from the Nambol constituency, told The Hindu.

‘Failure of BJP’

He attributed the confidence to the BJP’s “abject failure” in providing good governance, implementing the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme and not giving jobs to the youth in the last five years. Funds from the Central sector schemes were also diverted in the name of the COVID-19 pandemic, he alleged.

The Congress had won 28 seats in 2017 but failed to cobble up an alliance. The BJP, with 21 seats, forged an alliance with the National People’s Party (NPP) and other parties to form the government.

But many MLAs defected to the BJP over the years, leaving the Congress with only 13.

‘Blessing in disguise’

Mr. Singh said the development was a blessing in disguise for the party. It helped the Congress assess the situation and field party loyalists besides promising new leaders.

Political scientists said the Congress could be overconfident about its chances. “Whether or not it has a CM candidate, the Congress is bound by its legacy or political tradition to fall back on the old brigade. Mr. Ibobi Singh is undeniably the tallest leader of the Congress in Manipur and there was no one to challenge him except for Govindas, the ex-party chief,” Laishram Rajen Singh, who teaches at the Manipur University, said.

“A section of the Congress leadership does not view him as a democratic leader, and the feudalistic streak in the party is evident from the grooming of his son [Okram Surajkumar],” he said.

Mr. Surajkumar is contesting the Khangabok seat that his father represented before shifting to Thoubal. Elections to both the seats are in the second phase on March 5.

The first phase of polling is on February 28. Among the heavyweights in this phase are Mr. Govindas seeking re-election from the Bishnupur seat.

The first phase will also decide the fate of top BJP leaders, including Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh (Heingang) and senior Minister Thongam Biswajit Singh (Thongju).