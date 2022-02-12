House of Assembly poll candidate’s aide bombed in Manipur

IMPHAL

12 February 2022 14:14 IST

Law and order in Manipur has touched rock bottom, says Deputy Chief Minister

The house of an Assembly poll candidate’s aide was bombed late on Friday. There were no casualties, and no insurgent group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.

Mohammad Abdul, who is a prominent worker of L. Jayanand, NPP candidate for the Khurai Assembly constituency, said: “This is not the first instance. There have been attacks in the past.”

Advertising

Advertising

Police reached the spot but no arrests were made.

Deputy Chief Minister Y. Joykumar, who is also the national vice-president of the NPP, said: “Law and order in Manipur has touched rock bottom. Despite the claim of having improved law and order, violent incidents are taking place every day. There should be some reasons why only NPP candidates and their close workers are targeted. We strongly condemn the attacks. The law and order in the State has totally collapsed.”

The Deputy Chief Minister, who is a former Director-General of Police, said, “I have received extortion letters from some insurgent groups. We are afraid of more extortion letters and hesitate to pick up our phones.”

There are increasing reports of clashes among workers of different candidates almost every day.