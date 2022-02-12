Manipur

House of Assembly poll candidate’s aide bombed in Manipur

Deputy Chief Minister Y. Joykumar (in photo), who is also the national vice-president of the NPP, said: “Law and order in Manipur has touched rock bottom.”   | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR

The house of an Assembly poll candidate’s aide was bombed late on Friday. There were no casualties, and no insurgent group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.

Mohammad Abdul, who is a prominent worker of L. Jayanand, NPP candidate for the Khurai Assembly constituency, said: “This is not the first instance. There have been attacks in the past.”

Police reached the spot but no arrests were made.

Deputy Chief Minister Y. Joykumar, who is also the national vice-president of the NPP, said: “Law and order in Manipur has touched rock bottom. Despite the claim of having improved law and order, violent incidents are taking place every day. There should be some reasons why only NPP candidates and their close workers are targeted. We strongly condemn the attacks. The law and order in the State has totally collapsed.”

The Deputy Chief Minister, who is a former Director-General of Police, said, “I have received extortion letters from some insurgent groups. We are afraid of more extortion letters and hesitate to pick up our phones.”

There are increasing reports of clashes among workers of different candidates almost every day.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Manipur Assembly Elections 2022
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 12, 2022 2:16:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/elections/manipur-assembly/house-of-assembly-poll-candidates-aide-bombed-in-manipur/article38417880.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY