Election Commission revises Manipur poll dates

NEW DELHI

11 February 2022 00:28 IST

Now, phase 1 will be held on February 28, phase 2 on March 5.

The Election Commission on Thursday announced new dates of polling for the Manipur Assembly elections, with phase one of polls on February 28 instead of February 27 and phase two on March 5 instead of March 3. A three-member commission had visited the State to “review election preparedness”and interacted with political parties, the Chief Secretary, the Director General of Police, the Chief Electoral Officer, Director General of Assam Rifles and other officials.“Various issues and ground situations were presented to the Commission during the visit. The Commission, having considered inputs, representations, past precedent, logistics, ground situations and all facts and circumstances in the matter, has decided under Section 153 of Representation of the People Act, 1951 to revise the dates of poll,” the EC said. According to officials, the date of poll was shifted as the Christian community had pointed out that February 27 was a Sunday. Taking that into account and the movement of security forces, the dates were revised, they said.

Advertising

Advertising