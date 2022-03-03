Congress alleges violation of model code of conduct in Manipur by Union Home Ministry

A view of Election Commission of India in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The party alleged that ₹15.7 crores was released on February 1 and ₹92.7 lakhs on March 1 to the banned militant groups under Suspension of Operation.

The Congress on March 3 alleged that the Union Home Ministry and the N. Biren Singh government violated the model code of conduct by releasing ₹15.7 crores on February 1 and ₹92.7 lakhs on March 1 to the banned militant groups under Suspension of Operation. This could influence the electoral outcome in four districts of Manipur, the party said.

Under the first phase, votes were cast for 38 Assembly seats on February 28 and polling for the remaining 22 will happen on March 5 in the State. The results will be announced on March 10.

Calling it a shocking and flagrant violation, the party in a memorandum to the Election Commission said, “These payments have ensured that elections in Churachandpur and Kangpokpi districts in Phase-1 have not been free, fair and peaceful. These payments to SoO groups will also influence the elections in Tengnoupal and Chandel districts in Phase-2.” The party has urged the Election Commission to take note of this urgently and take appropriate action.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, who is party’s observer for the election, said that this has made a mockery of elections in the State. Earlier, during the polling for the first phase, the party had accused the BJP of largescale irregularities, including attempted booth capturing.