‘BJP giving false hope to contestants in Manipur’

Those denied tickets for Assembly poll will revolt: Shiv Sena

The Shiv Sena has taken a strong exception to the manner in which the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is giving hopes of tickets to several politicians in most of the 60 Assembly constituencies in Manipur which goes to polls on February 27 and March 3.

Talking to reporters on Tuesday the State unit Shiv Sena president M. Tombi said, “There are four or five politicians in most of the constituencies who are hopeful of getting a BJP ticket. Those who are denied the same will revolt. Is the BJP leadership fully prepared to cope with such a situation?” Some such politicians had declared that those who miss out on tickets shall not extend cooperation to the ticket winners.

He recalled that Manipur has already seen three killings using sophisticated guns and many others had sustained life-changing bullet injuries. Long before the allotment of the party tickets, BJP members had allegedly resorted to violence in Bishnupur district. Shots were fired during the scuffle. The party had organised an internal meeting for opinion polls to single out the politicians who have the best chance to get elected. However, there were objections on several issues including the voters’ list of the eligible office bearers. During the pandemonium some office bearers ran out.

Mr. Tombi said, “The party which is sowing the seeds for clashes cannot ensure peace in the State. It is surprising that the BJP is grooming some politicians even in those constituencies which have BJP MLAs”. So far three persons had been shot dead and many others wounded. He demanded that the government take steps to contain lawlessness.

Meanwhile, official sources said all gun owners who have not deposited their licensed guns despite government order have been asked to do so at the earliest. Official orders said guns found after the last date, would be treated as illegal weapons.