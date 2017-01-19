The minor matter of age

Manipur’s former Chief Ministers Rajkumar Dorendra and Radhabinod Koijam and former Ministers Yumkham Erabot and Okram Joy, who joined the BJP over the past few years, are in a fix now. They can never contest elections on BJP ticket as all are above 75, the cut-off age prescribed by the party. Thounaojam Chaoba, BJP State president, had to make way for a younger leader as he crossed 75.

Recently, Mr. Koijam was present at the launch of a new party, the Manipur National Democratic Party, floated by some former Congress Ministers and members. MNDF sources indicate that those who were denied Congress and BJP ticket may join it for contesting elections. There is no age limit in the Congress. — A Correspondent