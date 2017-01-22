Manipur 2017

On a high in dry Manipur

Prices of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) and country liquor are going up in Manipur as the Assembly elections are on. But bootleggers say the demand is increasing. There are election-related lunches and dinners everywhere during which there is a heavy demand for liquor. It does not make any difference that Manipur has been dry since 1991. Police and excise personnel confiscated and destroyed country liquor and IMFL worth over Rs. 4 lakh in the past few days.

Bootleggers say that IMFL bottles cannot be transported from Assam and Meghalaya where there is unrestricted sale. This is because Manipur is facing an economic blockade and the police are permitting only essential commodities to be brought under escort in trucks from Assam’s border town. Some enterprising traders have been smuggling foreign liquor from Myanmar, which is just 110 km from Imphal, Manipur’s capital. — A Correspondent

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 21, 2020 8:38:38 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/elections/manipur-2017/On-a-high-in-dry-Manipur/article17078668.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY