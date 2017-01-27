Manipur launches poll app to provide key info to voters

To go the digital way in upcoming Manipur assembly polls, the State government on Wednesday unveiled a new mobile application called “e-Manipur election”. The app will provide key information to voters and has four key features: voter slip, location of nearest booth, way to booth, and filing of complaint through WhatsApp. Chief Secretary O. Nabakishore launched the app on the occasion of the 7th National Voters’ Day at City Convention Centre Hall here. Mr. Nabakishore said such an app was first launched in Bihar and then in West Bengal in their respective last elections. Later, Manipur authorities urged the EC to devise it for the State. The app project head, Ramayan, who was in charge of developing it, said that some of the features have been introduced for the first time in the State and the country .