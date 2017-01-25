The elections have shown up the desperate shortage of professional cooks and caterers in Manipur. This when prices of chicken and other meat and fish have shot through the roof as candidates are hosting dinners, lunch and tea. Because of the economic blockade and heavy demand, caterers have increased the price of a meal from Rs. 180 to Rs. 300. As the election date draws near, the demand is only going up. The expenditure officials of the Election Commission are yet to move in. — A Correspondent
Look who’s hosting dinner
