Manipur Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh has said that the BJP and the NSCN(IM) have a tacit plan to install a coalition government in Manipur. He told presspersons here on Tuesday evening that as in Nagaland, the BJP and the Naga People’s Front (NPF) were planning to have a coalition government in Manipur. He said the NSCN(IM) was asking Naga politicians to contest as NPF or BJP candidates. If they refused, they would not be allowed to contest the March elections. The United Naga Council, which was imposing an economic blockade in Manipur, was a “frontal organisation of the NSCN(IM)”. The “framework agreement” the Union government had signed with the NSCN(IM) was nothing but a ploy to disintegrate Manipur, he added. If the people give the mandate to the BJP in the upcoming elections it was as good as giving it carte blanche to disintegrate Manipur. Those who are all for the territorial integrity of Manipur should not support the BJP.— A Correspondent
BJP out to divide Manipur: Ibobi
