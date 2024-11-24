Women voters: The ‘silent voter’ factor in the Maharashtra election

The ‘silent voter’ is one of the key factors currently in Maharashtra politics. In an unprecedented outcome, where the ruling alliance won such a landslide victory for the first time in the past four decades, the higher participation of women voters became an important reason for the victory. From the ruling parties to the Opposition parties, top leaders have acknowledged the impact of the Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana and the increased turnout of women voters.

When compared with the 2019 Maharashtra State Legislative Assembly election, data show over 6% more women turned out to vote in the 2024 election. In 2019, 59.26% women had voted. That increased to 65.22% women in the 2024 election.

The difference between the percentage of male voters and the percentage of female voters also fell this time. In 2019, 62.77% men had voted, which was over 3.5% more than the number of women voters. But during these elections, the percentage of male voters stood at 66.84%, an increase of over four percentage points since 2019; and the percentage of female voters increased substantially to 65.22%. This brought down the difference between the men’s and women’s voting percentage to just over 1.5%.

This is also the first time since the 1960s that the difference between the percentage of male and female voters dropped below 2%. Till now, the difference between the percentage of male and female voters has been very low only in 1995, at just 2.04%.

It was the highest in 1962, when 65.71% men had voted, whereas only 54.59% women had voted — the difference being over 11%. Since then, the difference in the percentages of male and female voters swung from over 9% to 2.04%. It has been the lowest in the 2024 election at 1.63%. This time, there has also been an overall increase in the number of male and female voters.

This, combined with the impact of the Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, under which eligible women received ₹1,500 per month in their bank accounts, led to a positive impact for the Mahayuti.

“We were hit by the negative campaigning about the Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana — that we would shut down the scheme,” Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SP) leader Sharad Pawar said at a press conference on Sunday (November 24, 2024) evening.

In the Mahayuti, Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar gave credit to the Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana for their victory. “This scheme swept everyone away. We bow down before the people of Maharashtra,” Ajit Pawar said. “The favourite sisters have shown defeat to the step-brothers,” Eknath Shinde said.

“It proved to be a game-changer. Before the elections, five instalments were credited to the women’s accounts. This gave a sense of empowerment to the women. This was their own money. They didn’t have to depend on their family members to give them money before the festival time. For the lower income groups, it meant an additional stream of income right before the festival,” a Mahayuti strategist said.

While the MVA criticised the Mahayuti for copying the scheme from Madhya Pradesh, it could not give an adequate counter-narrative in the beginning. Some MVA leaders criticised the government, terming the scheme a ‘bribe’ to women. The Mahayuti used that against the MVA. Thereafter, the MVA promised ₹3,000 to women, if voted to power. But Mahayuti leaders slammed the MVA, claiming it would lead to a breakdown of the State’s finances.

Through the narrative and the counter-narrative, women voters acknowledged the receipt of ₹7,000 into their accounts before the election. The Mahayuti promised that the instalments would continue after the election. The ruling alliance also worried women voters by claiming the scheme would be shut down if the Mahayuti did not return to power. “This is like blackmailing the women. It’s childish that you will tell women they would not get the money if they don’t vote for the ruling dispensation again,” Supriya Sule had said before the election.

