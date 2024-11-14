Why is there widespread discontent in Maharashtra?

In Maharashtra, the extensive network of cooperatives, particularly in the banking, sugar, and dairy sectors, has been instrumental in forging strong patronage linkages that have reinforced the Maratha community’s dominant hold on State power. These cooperatives serve not only as economic entities but also as vital socio-political institutions that facilitate control over resources, employment, and local governance.

Maratha leaders have historically established and managed these cooperatives, allowing them to distribute economic benefits and opportunities within their communities. By controlling such cooperatives, Maratha politicians can extend patronage to farmers, workers, and local businesses, thereby securing loyalty and support. It creates a reciprocal relationship where beneficiaries of the cooperatives support Maratha leaders politically, ensuring their continued dominance in electoral politics. The cooperative model works well for both the farmers and the rural elite. Being part of a cooperative meant the farmer was assured of a minimum price for the procurement of his crop and had a guaranteed market at the time of sowing. Thus, he could borrow with ease, and the banks were also assured of repayments in good time. Moreover, cooperatives have provided a platform for Maratha leaders to ascend to significant political positions. The wealth and influence generated through these institutions enable them to finance election campaigns, mobilise grassroots support, and maintain a strong presence in both State and local governance structures. The cooperative model has also facilitated the development of leadership within the Maratha community, creating a pipeline of influential figures who can sustain the community’s political influence over generations.

However, this patronage system has marginalised other communities by concentrating economic and political power within the Maratha elite. This concentration has led to disparities in resource allocation and access to opportunities for non-Maratha groups, reinforcing social hierarchy. It has also allowed Maratha leaders to negotiate and form alliances that favour their interests, often at the expense of broader inclusive development. The cooperative model has not only played an important role in continuing the long dominance of Congress in the State but has also been used by other political parties to expand their electoral base, either by setting up their own cooperatives or by co-opting and incorporating existing cooperative leaders into their party fold, facilitating rampant party switching between such cooperative doyens.

These cooperative networks in Maharashtra have thus, been pivotal in solidifying Maratha dominance. Through economic control and the distribution of patronage, Maratha leaders have maintained their influence over electoral outcomes and policy decisions, reinforcing their position at the helm of Maharashtra’s political landscape.

Reservations and dynasty politics

Despite the Maratha community’s political dominance, significant sections of the population face economic challenges due to agricultural distress and lack of employment. Agricultural distress, caused by factors such as droughts, fluctuating market prices, inadequate infrastructure, and a steady decline in landholdings, has affected many Maratha farmers. This economic hardship has led to increased unemployment and financial instability within the community, fuelling discontent and a sense of marginalisation.

The demand for reservations in education and government employment has become a central issue for the Marathas. Feeling excluded from the benefits afforded to Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), and Other Backward Classes (OBCs), Maratha youth have organised large-scale protests and agitations seeking inclusion in the reservation system. These movements reflect the community’s desire for socio-economic upliftment and access to opportunities perceived to be available to other marginalised groups. In 2016, the State witnessed several huge demonstrations known as Maratha ‘mook morchas’. This silent yet strong show of strength was a strategy employed by the Maratha community to register their protest against perceived injustice and to protect its dwindling status of power. The rise of the BJP under a Brahmin Chief Minister was also seen as a threat to the continued dominance of the Maratha community in power. Although these ‘mook morchas’ claimed to be apolitical in nature, with political parties kept out and managed only by social organisations, the impact of these marches was felt in the political realm with leaders like Manoj Jarange-Patil emerging to advocate for Maratha reservations. This demand for reservation is expected to have some adverse effects for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the region.

Several commissions were constituted to assess and reassess the extent of backwardness among the Maratha community and bring more clarity to their claim of backwardness. For the longest period, Jarange-Patil flirted with the idea of entering electoral politics but ultimately backed out at the last minute, after attempting to consolidate various caste and religious groups. Though his inability to take a stand sends a message of caution among both alliances, Jarange-Patil is going with the motto of “aapan jinkavnar nahi pan padnar” (we won’t help anyone win, but certainly ensure defeat).

Factionalism and infighting within the Maratha community have also emerged as significant aspects of its politics. Internal divisions based on sub-regional loyalties, personal rivalries, and differing political affiliations have fragmented the community’s unified political stance. This fragmentation weakens the collective bargaining power of the Marathas and complicates efforts to address common issues. The mook morchas held earlier and Jarange-Patil’s protests for reservations have acted as strategies for consolidating this fragmented nature of Maratha politics in the state, although the fragmentation in the leadership also allows Maratha leaders the dexterity to switch across political alliances with much promptness.

Dynasty politics is another concern, with political leadership often concentrated within a few influential families. This concentration has led to what some describe as “dynastic despondency,” where the broader community feels disconnected from the decision-making processes dominated by elite families. The perception that political power is inherited rather than earned contributed to the feeling of disillusionment among younger and less privileged Marathas.

The present elections in Maharashtra has one of the highest orders of nepotism ever played in the State. For example, in Nandurbar district, there are four constituencies, all reserved for STs. Dynasty politics reigns supreme in this belt, with all power alternating between two families at the central and State level. The Padavi and Gavit families have their members contesting from all four seats, with some of the remaining members of the family contesting on independent tickets. In our research, we find a preponderance of such cases of entrenched political families in several districts of the State, who dominate the local politics through a mix of capture over political power, economic resources, and social hierarchy. Western Maharashtra, which has also been a stronghold of Maratha politics, has a greater concentration of such dominant political families forming political dynasties compared to other regions, though this phenomenon is pervasive across the state.

This is a long-term failure on behalf of the State and democracy at large. In most of the reserved constituencies, politics has failed to develop a new, decentralised class of leadership. It’s usually some dynasties and factions ruling over the fate of disenfranchised castes and tribes of the State. They’re further divided along caste and religious lines. Most of the communities, irrespective of their strength in the State population, have not had political representation in the past six to seven decades. For example, Lingayats, a numerically small caste like Malis, who have been actively assertive in recent times have not had significant representatives from the community.

Summarily, Maratha politics is shaped by a combination of political dominance, economic challenges, social aspirations, and internal dynamics. Addressing economic backwardness and rural stagnation requires targeted policies and inclusive development strategies. The demand for reservations highlights missed opportunities and a need for socio-economic reforms. Overcoming factionalism and dynastic dominance may involve promoting broader participation and leadership within the community to revitalise its political influence.

The BJP’s role in mobilising OBCs

The BJP has played a strategic role in counter-mobilising OBCs against the Maratha community’s demands for reservation in Maharashtra. Recognising the potential to expand its electoral base, the BJP has actively engaged with various OBC groups to consolidate support and position itself as a defender of their interests, which was made clear from the speeches of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his initial election campaign in the State for the 2024 Assembly elections.

The Maratha demand for inclusion in the OBC category has raised concerns among existing OBC communities about the dilution of their reservation benefits. The BJP has capitalised on this anxiety by aligning with prominent OBC leaders and supporting their opposition to Maratha inclusion in the OBC quota. Leaders like Chhagan Bhujbal, who comes from the Mali community and is a part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) as a member of the NCP-Ajit Pawar, have played a leading role in raising the need to safeguard the interests of the OBC communities by protecting their share of the reservations.

The BJP’s growth in Maharashtra through OBC mobilisation involves a combination of caste-based strategies and welfare policies aimed at addressing OBC concerns. The party has advocated for sub-categorisation within the OBCs to ensure equitable distribution of reservation benefits, further solidifying its support among marginalised sub-groups. The promotion of OBC leadership has also allowed the BJP to look beyond the Maratha lobby for growing its party organisation in the State, and it has cultivated a perception of being more inclusive of OBC aspirations. The party has strategically fielded candidates from various OBC subgroups, such as the Malis, Dhangars, Vanjaris, and others, to resonate with these communities. The late Gopinath Munde, a prominent BJP leader from the Vanjari caste, was instrumental in mobilising OBC support, establishing the party’s foothold in Marathwada.

Additionally, the BJP has utilised narratives that emphasise social justice and empowerment for OBCs, positioning itself against the perceived dominance of the Maratha elite. By framing the discourse around fairness and protection of OBC rights, the party has effectively garnered support from these communities. The BJP’s role in counter-mobilising OBCs against Maratha reservation demands has been a calculated political strategy that has contributed to its growth in Maharashtra. Through alliances with OBC leaders, caste-sensitive candidate selection, and policy advocacy, the BJP has expanded its influence by championing OBC interests in the State’s complex socio-political environment.

Dalit politics in the State

Dalit politics in Maharashtra has been a significant force, shaped by historical movements and contemporary leaders advocating for the rights and empowerment of Dalit communities. Social and political consciousness among the Dalit communities has long been influenced by a history of social reformers in the State, from Jyotirao Phule and B.R. Ambedkar to Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, who implemented one of the first policies of affirmative action through reservations in the early twentieth century. However, the eventual leadership of Dalit politics could never materialise to consolidate Dalit politics with a pan-Maharashtra appeal, with leaders limiting themselves to some pockets of their own influence. The key players in Dalit politics include parties like the Republican Party of India’s (RPI) factions and the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) and influential leaders such as Ramdas Athawale and Prakash Ambedkar.

Dalit politics in Maharashtra is not a unified category. For example, the BJP and the undivided Shiv Sena had successfully consolidated Hindu castes like Matangs, Chambhars, and Khatiks among the SCs. In comparison, Dalit voters, particularly from the Mahar community who have converted to Buddhism (Navayana Buddhists), have historically supported the Congress due to its association with social justice policies. On the other hand, communist ideologues like Namdeo Dhasal also played a role in mobilising Dalits along Marxist ideology through the formation of Dalit Panthers. However, the fragmentation of Dalit parties and alliances with major parties like the BJP and Congress have led to the dilution of a unified Dalit vote bank.

At present, the VBA, led by Prakash Ambedkar, grandson of B.R. Ambedkar, hopes to emerge as a force to reckon with for Bahujan politics in Maharashtra. Although the VBA’s performance improved in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections when they contested the polls in alliance with the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), their electoral presence has not been significant. In the 2024 elections to the Lok Sabha, SC voters rallied behind the INDIA bloc over the issue of samvidhaan bachao (save the Constitution), and the VBA played third fiddle, gaining only a fraction of votes. Since then, they have adapted their strategy from trying to consolidate SC, OBC, and Muslim votes to now exclusively focusing on Buddhist and Muslim votes. People on the ground conclude that VBA is a party of 20% Buddhist votes. They’ve been faithful voters to the party out of their devotion and respect for Babasaheb Ambedkar and the party led by his grandson. In their declared seats, Muslims and Mahar Buddhists dominate the candidatures, with a few exceptions from other communities. Additionally, the symbolism of Ambedkar is not lost in Maharashtra politics. Even Rahul Gandhi started his campaign for the Maharashtra Assembly elections with a copy of the Constitution in his hand, from the Dikshabhoomi in Nagpur, where Ambedkar had converted to Buddhism along with lakhs of his followers.

The RPI, originally founded by B.R. Ambedkar, has fragmented into several factions over the years. The two more prominent factions are RPI(A) Athawale faction and RPI(G) Gawai faction. Ramdas Athawale leads the RPI(A), which has always sided with the ruling party for engagement with power at the centre, whether it is the BJP-led NDA or the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance. Through such alliances, Athawale has secured ministerial positions at the central level, while mimicking the ideological agnosticism practiced by many local political elites in Maharashtra.

In Maharashtra, sub-classification of SCs has become a contentious issue. The proposal has received a lukewarm response from the majority Hindu SCs and vehement opposition from Buddhists. The State government has constituted a panel to survey the state of SCs and make necessary recommendations.It is being used by the Mahayuti NDA bloc to further consolidate Hindu SCs, while the Congress is silent on the sub-classification debate. So far, only the VBA has vehemently opposed the sub-classification bill.

Key issues of electoral significance in Dalit mobilisation include the fight against caste-based discrimination, demand for land rights, access to education and employment opportunities etc. The assertion of Dalit pride, inspired by Ambedkarite ideology, remains central to their political engagement.

We argue that Dalit politics in Maharashtra is characterised by a lack of popular leadership despite having multiple parties vying to represent Dalit interests. Too many parties have resulted in too few leaders who could shape and consolidate Dalit politics in the State. The electoral significance of Dalit mobilisation lies in their ability to influence outcomes in constituencies where they have a substantial presence, making them a critical demographic in the State’s political landscape.

Sarthak Bagchi teaches at Ahmedabad University; Vignesh Karthik KR is a postdoctoral research fellow at KITLV-Leiden; Susmit Panzade, Pradip Kapse, and Sumeet Gurli are researchers based in Maharashtra. This is the second article in a two-part series on Maharashtra politics.

