 />

November 25, 2024e-Paper

Which alliance governed Maharashtra better: Maha Vikas Aghadi or Mahayuti?
Premium

The Mahayuti managed to significantly improve its image on the governance front and reach out to voters across the socio-spatial spectrum

Published - November 25, 2024 07:56 am IST

Sanjeer Alam
People stand in a queue to cast their vote at a muncipal school in Solapur .

People stand in a queue to cast their vote at a muncipal school in Solapur . | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

In the past five years, the MVA and the Mahayuti have governed Maharashtra for two-and-a-half years each. In this context, how people evaluated the performance of the two alliances in running the government may have influenced the electoral outcome.

More people believed that the Eknath Shinde-led Mahayuti government was better than the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government. The higher positive rating for the Mahayuti government appeared to cut across demographic, regional, and economic divides. Even so, its popularity was higher among young and old voters. Compared with male voters, women were more likely to appreciate the work done by the Mahayuti government (a difference of 12% points, as shown in Table 1).

The two alliances fared equally among urban voters. But among rural voters, the Mahayuti was much more popular (43% versus 29%). Similarly, the Mahayuti fared much better than the MVA across Maharashtra’s socio-economically differentiated regions. With the notable exception of the Konkan region, the MVA fell way behind the Mahayuti in popularity in other regions. The Mahayuti did really well in Vidarbha and Mumbai-Thane. It also did better than the MVA in the Marathwada and North Maharashtra regions.

The Mahayuti had a significant edge over the MVA among those occupying the bottom and middle rungs of the economic structure. Interestingly, the MVA was more popular than the Mahayuti among the rich despite its concerted efforts of reaching out to the poor in particular.

We can therefore conclude that the Mahayuti managed to significantly improve its image on the governance front and reach out to voters across the socio-spatial spectrum. The Mahayuti’s broad-based popularity seems to have helped it handsomely in the Assembly polls.

Sanjeer Alam is Associate Professor at Lokniti-CSDS

Published - November 25, 2024 07:56 am IST

Related Topics

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 / Maharashtra

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.