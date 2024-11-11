 />
Watch: No ‘batoge to katoge’ in Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar

In an interview at his bungalow in Pune, Ajit Pawar says that he wants the people of Maharashtra to trust him and to give him a chance on the basis of his work experience as a good administrator

Published - November 11, 2024 06:14 pm IST

Vinaya Deshpande Pandit

Fighting the toughest battle of his political career, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Ajit Pawar will field candidates on 56 of the 288 seats in the Maharashtra Assembly election. Pitted against his uncle and NCP(SP) president Sharad Pawar, whose party contests on 87 seats, the fight on the home turf of Baramati and in other constituencies will decide whom the people of Maharashtra trust.

This is the first State Assembly election after the vertical split in the NCP and the Shiv Sena, the two strong regional parties, making the entire process an unprecedented one for the State.

In an interview at his bungalow in Pune, Ajit Pawar, known to never mince his words, says that he wants the people of Maharashtra to trust him and to give him a chance on the basis of his work experience as a good administrator.

Read more: Sharad Pawar gave us permission to leave the party: Ajit Pawar

Interview: Vinaya Deshpande

Video: Emmanual Yogini and Mandar Jadhav

Editing: Tayyab Hussain

Published - November 11, 2024 06:14 pm IST

